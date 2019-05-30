

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Liberals' gun reform legislation passed the Senate and changes to the rules on firearm ownership will soon become law, but Conservatives say they'll repeal the bill if elected in the fall. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Caitlan Coleman: Joshua Boyle's estranged wife says the Canadian man controlled nearly every aspect of her life, including forcing her to visit Afghanistan and to then have children after they were captured by a militant group linked to the Taliban.

2. Tour boat: Rescue workers continue to search the Danube River in Budapest for 21 missing people after a sightseeing boat carrying South Korean tourists sank Wednesday night after colliding with a larger cruise ship.

3. Wild boars: Canada's wild pig populations have exploded in recent decades and researchers warn that feral swine have the potential to spread diseases, devastate crops and destroy natural vegetation.

4. Processed foods: People who have four daily servings of ultra-processed foods such as candy, soft drinks or pizza are increasing their risk of early death by 62 per cent, according to a new study from Spain.

5. NBA Finals: While Canadians prepare to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, new data has found that the majority of Americans are also rooting for Canada's team.

One more thing…

Tornado warnings: A meteorologist in the U.S. snapped back at viewers during a live tornado warning after many complained that the emergency bulletin had interrupted reality TV show "The Bachelorette."