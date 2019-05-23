

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a Vancouver police officer during an anti-pipeline protest outside a Liberal Party fundraiser attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vancouver protest: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received an icy reception from B.C. residents at a Liberal Party fundraiser where protesters criticized him over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

2. Abortion debate: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said that, if elected, his government would not enact an abortion law, but he has not said whether he would let his MPs bring motions that restrict abortion rights.

3. RCMP interrogation: An Indigenous woman who was questioned by an RCMP officer after reporting she was sexually abused in a video that has been widely denounced says she's still coping with the incident.

4. Clean energy: Canada's clean-energy sector is growing faster than the economy as a whole and is rivalling some of the more well known industries for jobs, according to a new report.

5. Dog euthanized: A deceased Virginia pet owner has sparked debate by having her healthy dog euthanized so it could be buried with her.

One more thing…

Chicago murder: A baby boy who was cut out of his mother's womb after she was allegedly strangled to death opened his eyes for the first time, offering a glimmer of hope for his devastated family.

From the desk of CTV News Channel: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will exonerate Chief Poundmaker in Saskatchewan; High Level, Alta. and nearby First Nations remain under evacuation orders due to an out-of-control wildfire and the Toronto Raptors visit Milwaukee in game five of the Eastern Conference final. Watch these stories and more today.