

CTVNews.ca Staff





Oil took centre stage on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s first day in office, as he threatened to cut off the province’s supply to B.C. if it continues to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Oil fight: While Alberta and B.C. fight over oil-related issues, the federal government has released draft regulations that would put a cap on annual emissions from the Alberta oilsands. We'll be watching for developments when Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet in Ottawa on Thursday.

2. No 'sudden summer': Many parts of Canada have seen some combination of snow, ice, frost and cold temperatures this week, and one expert says those unseasonal weather patterns could continue for most of May .

3. Costly celery: A fad diet and cold weather have combined to cause a spike in celery prices. One major grocery store is advertising the vegetable for roughly double the price it was asking last year.

4. Shrimp coke-tail: British researchers examined shrimp procured from 15 different locations and found trace amounts of cocaine in each sample. Some also contained ketamine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

5. Princess photos: While the world waits for a hotly anticipated royal birth, Buckingham Palace has released official pictures of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday.

One more thing…

Private 'likes': Instagram is hiding its "like" counts on some posts, starting with pictures from some of its Canadian users, in what it claims is an attempt to refocus the platform on the sharing of photos and videos.