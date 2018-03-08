

1. Pot impairment: The federal government’s drug-impaired driving bill has taken a backseat so the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee can focus on passing its sister bill on marijuana legalization, as uncertainty remains over how to legislate and enforce ways to measure marijuana impairment.

2. International Women's Day: To mark both World Kidney Day and International Women's Day, two foundations are highlighting the unique challenges women face when it comes to kidney disease and transplants.

3. Viola Desmond: Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond will be honoured today, with the unveiling of a new $10 bill featuring her likeness.

4. Internal investigation: After multiple media outlets reported that Toronto police interviewed and released alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur years before he was arrested, a spokesperson for the force has confirmed they’re conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

5. Driving in 2018: The final instalment of our four-part series explains why the much-hyped self-driving car may be further down the road than we think from becoming a common sight. Also, some experts say you can train your brain – by playing games – to drive longer into your senior years.