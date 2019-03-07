

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to try putting the SNC-Lavalin scandal behind him today by acknowledging that mistakes were made in a message of contrition. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former principal secretary Gerald Butts says he is confident that "nothing happened" outside the normal scope of government business in regards to the SNC-Lavalin affair.

2. Comparing testimonies: Looking at the testimonies provided by Jody Wilson-Raybould and Gerald Butts on the SNC-Lavalin affair, CTVNews.ca breaks down their explanations of the chain of events that led to both Wilson-Raybould and Butts resigning from their positions.

3. Alex Trebek: Canadian-born "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and is vowing to fight the disease despite its low survival rate.

4. New recruits: The Canadian Forces is considering whether to start recruiting its special-forces soldiers straight off the street rather first spend several years in the military.

5. Thrifty find: A more than century-old Blackfoot headdress that was dropped in a thrift store bin has been returned to a First Nation east of Calgary.

One more thing…

Canadian billionaires: Forty-five Canadians have made Forbes magazine's annual list of billionaires, with the youngest canuck being 37-year-old e-commerce founder Peter Szulczewski.