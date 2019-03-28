

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Federal Judicial Affairs Commissioner has shot down the possibility of an investigation into leaked reports about years-old tension between Jody Wilson-Raybould and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Commissioner Marc Giroux said his office can't investigate the Supreme Court appointment leaks because its mandate is generally meant to administer the federal Judges Act.

2. Ontario kidnapping: As the search continues for four suspects police believe were involved in the kidnapping of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu, the homeowner who first encountered the Chinese student describes what happened.

3. Alcohol accusations: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is facing questions from members of the legal community for its new policy of naming people who have been arrested and charged with crimes at Liquor Mart stores.

4. Fuel costs: Drivers in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick can expect to pay at least 10 cents more per litre of gasoline come April, according to a leading petroleum analyst.

5. Cold cases: The B.C. Coroners Service has launched an interactive map of unidentified human remains in an effort to generate new leads in the cases dating back to 1953.

One more thing…

Seeing double: An Ontario family was shocked when they discovered that one of their cat's new kittens was born with two faces.