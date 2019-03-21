

MPs worked through the night to get through 257 separate confidence votes needed thanks to a Conservative filibuster introduced as a protest against the government shutting down its investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

2. Assault weapon ban: Less than one week after 50 people were killed in a terror attack at two mosques, New Zealand is implementing an immediate ban on military-style automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

3. Cold case: The Ontario Provincial Police have set up a hotline for tips relating to the death of 11-month-old Dusty Bowers in 1988 following a W5 documentary about the mysterious cold case.

4. Tims Rewards: Tim Hortons is now rewarding customers with a free coffee or baked good for every seventh visit as part of a new loyalty program rolling out in Canada.

5. Wintry weather: Today may be the first full day of spring, but Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips says many parts of the country aren’t done with winter-like conditions just yet.

Chugga chugga? While the world continues to be plagued with problems around poverty, disease and conflict, people on the internet are arguing about how many times the word “chugga” should be said before “choo choo.”