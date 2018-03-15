

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden is sharing her story of caring for her mother, who has Alzheimer's disease, and how it has influenced her new album. Plus, a new report delves into the spread of fake news.

1. Speaking out: Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden says her new album is about learning from mistakes and embracing hardships, as she cares for her 82-year-old mother with Alzheimer’s disease, in a feature interview with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

2. Vicious assault: Police in Mississauga, Ont., have released a video of three suspects wanted in connection with a "vicious assault" on a man with autism.

3. Fake news: New research has found that false news stories may spread faster than the truth on Twitter, but only a small fraction of the population is vulnerable to the polarizing information.

4. Remaining hopeful: The father of a missing Montreal boy says he's holding out hope that his son will be found.

5. Fan brawl: RCMP say no charges will be laid following a brawl in the stands of a minor-league men's hockey game after those involved refused to speak to police.