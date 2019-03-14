

Canada has closed its skies to Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft after reviewing satellite-tracking data that indicates "a possible, although unproven, similarity" between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ethiopian Airlines: Canadians reacted with frustration about the effect the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes will have on travel plans, but some expressed relief about not having to fly on the aircraft.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Liberal MPs have delayed a motion to bring Jody Wilson-Raybould back before the House of Commons Justice Committee for a second round of testimony on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

3. Admissions scheme: Fallout from a U.S. college admissions scandal swiftly spread on Wednesday, as celebrity parents turned themselves in while colleges and companies worked to replace those involved.

4. Blockchain fraud: Police have released images showing four suspects wanted in connection with a $195,000 fraud that involved bitcoin ATMs in seven Canadian cities.

5. Quantum physics: An international team of scientists claims to have reversed time by using quantum computer programs to 'rewind' scattered quantum bits back to their starting points.

Court verdict: Italy's Justice Ministry has ordered an inquiry into an appeals court ruling that overturned a rape verdict by arguing that the woman was too ugly to be a credible rape victim.