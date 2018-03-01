

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto's SickKids Hospital is calling for more crowding as it faces more demand than ever seen in its 143-year history. Plus, Canadian band Hedley is going on an indefinite hiatus.

1. Overcapacity: The emergency department at Toronto's SickKids Hospital had its busiest month in its 143-year-history in January, and the hospital is calling for more funding to provide beds for patients.

2. Indefinite hiatus: Canadian band Hedley, which is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, will be taking an "indefinite hiatus" after its cross-country tour at the end of March.

3. Bloc Quebecois disharmony: Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe says it’s time for the party’s embattled leader to listen to her caucus and step down. The plea came hours after seven of the Bloc's 10 MPs resigned from the party to sit as independents.

4. Denial from India: India's external affairs ministry is denying claims from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that factions within the Indian government had sabotaged the prime minister's trip to the country.

5. Raft damage: A Florida woman awoke Wednesday afternoon to discover a life raft had fallen from a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and torn through her roof.