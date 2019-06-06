

Thousands of Canadians have gathered on a stretch of beach on the coast of Normandy, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day when Allied forces came ashore to push the Nazis out of France. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. D-Day anniversary: As events across the world honour those who fought and died on D-Day, Canadians are taking part in a ceremony on Juno Beach to pay tribute.

2. Homeless veterans: A homeless veteran living in her van is highlighting what advocates are calling a national crisis involving up to 5,000 Canadian former soldiers currently without a home.

3. NBA Finals: After appearing to take the wrong bridge to Oakland, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

4. Pride parades: As pride month gets underway, marking the triumphs and struggles of the LGBTQ community, calls for a "Straight Pride" parade in Boston have sparked outrage on social media.

5. Act of kindness: In a heartwarming gesture, a group of neighbours in Toronto joined forces to build a new wheelchair ramp for a 95-year-old man after deeming his previous one unsafe.

One more thing…

Bigfoot investigation: Newly unsealed documents from the FBI show that, more than 40 years ago, federal investigators took a Bigfoot report seriously enough to test a mysterious hair and tissue sample.