

CTVNews.ca Staff





Just days after news broke of a woman being left alone on board an Air Canada plane, another woman has come forward with a similar experience. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Abandoned passenger: A 69-year-old Ontario woman who is visually impaired says she was left on an Air Canada plane after crew members said they'd come back with a wheelchair for her but never returned.

2. Canadian meat: China has demanded that Canada suspend all meat exports after Chinese officials said they found traces of ractopamine in some pork products. Here's what you need to know about the additive.

3. G20 Summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Japan for the G20 leaders' summit, where he says he will raise the issue of two Canadians held in China at "every opportunity."

4. Right-wing terrorism: Two far-right extremist groups linked to international violence have been added to the federal government's list of terrorist organizations for the first time.

5. Marijuana legalization: A new study has found that a seven-month-old baby was among the "significant" number of children requiring medical care after ingesting cannabis since legalization.

One more thing…

Loyal pup: Animal control officers in Mississippi have rescued a puppy that appeared to be waiting for its owner to return to an armchair dumped on the side of the road.