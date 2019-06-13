

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario man whose family said he was "rotting alive" from a massive hospital bedsore has died from complications related to the wound. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians abroad: Authorities say eight people have been arrested following Wednesday's early-morning rescue of two young Canadian women who were abducted in Ghana last week.

2. Stanley Cup: The St. Louis Blues have won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL's championship series.

3. Trudeau-Trump: A government source tells CTV News that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month to discuss ratifying the new USMCA deal.

4. Free trip: A couple from southern Ontario used a free trip to anywhere in the world as a chance to visit the final resting places of several local soldiers who died during the Second World War.

5. Googling the Raptors: All eyes in Canada are on the Toronto Raptors ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and related Google searches give us a glimpse into what's been on fans' minds during the playoff run.

One more thing…

Plastic bags: A Vancouver grocery store saw a surge in customers bringing in reusable shopping bags after it launched humorous and kitschy plastic bags emblazoned with embarrassing, fake store names including "The Colon Care Co-op" and "Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium."