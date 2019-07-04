

CTVNews.ca Staff





China is denouncing Canada as 'naive' for enlisting the support of its allies to resolve the diplomatic row between the two countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians detained: China is warning Canada not to rely on the U.S. to help with the case of two detained Canadians, but CTV News has learned that U.S. President Donald Trump did broach the subject with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2. RCMP arrests: The RCMP is investigating three arrests made by one of its officers in Saskatchewan, including one in which the officer pointed a gun at a suspect and said he would kill him.

3. B.C. earthquake: The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia's Haida Gwaii region on Wednesday night with the tremor being "lightly felt" on Vancouver Island.

4. New Jersey rape: An American judge is under fire for deciding that a teenage boy accused of rape shouldn't be tried as an adult because he came from 'a good family' and tougher charges could tarnish his future.

5. Garbage report: Canada has been labelled a "high risk" country in a new report on the escalating global waste crisis, while China, India and the U.S. were ranked the highest in trash contribution worldwide.

One more thing…

Shark attack: A Florida man who discovered a tooth lodged in his foot from an attack that occurred a quarter-of-a-century ago now knows a shark bit him, thanks to DNA testing.