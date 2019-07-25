

CTVNews.ca Staff





The father of one of two teenage suspects wanted in a nationwide manhunt says he believes his son is on a "suicide mission," a remote Manitoba town is on high alert in connection with the same case, and Olympic snowboarder Max Parrot hits the slopes after cancer treatment. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Nationwide manhunt: The father of one of two teenage suspects wanted in connection with three deaths in B.C. says he believes his son is on a “suicide mission” and intends to die in a police confrontation.

2. Small town, high alert: Residents of Gillam, Man. are exercising extra caution after RCMP said that a burned-out SUV found near the town was the same one they believe the suspects in three B.C. deaths were driving.

3. Food for thought: The paleo diet may help some people get in shape, but new research suggests that the high-protein health regimen is linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

4. DNA evidence: An American man found guilty of murdering a Canadian couple in 1987 will spend the rest of his life behind bars after decades of eluding authorities. New genealogical technology helped crack the case.

5. Fashion faux pas: Retail clothing store Forever 21 is facing backlash after it sent free Atkins diet bars to shoppers who bought plus-sized swimsuits online.

And one more thing...

Back on the slopes: Olympic silver medallist Max Parrot has been given the all-clear to compete in the X Games after a medical scan determined that he was free of cancer cells. Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last December.