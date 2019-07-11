

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert issued in Ontario for two young children and an elderly man has been cancelled and police say the trio has been found safe. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election interference: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing former Canadian ambassador to China John McCallum of inviting foreign interference in the upcoming federal election after McCallum said Chinese trade barriers could help the Conservatives win.

2. Bombardier layoffs: Following news of Bombardier laying off half its workforce at an Ontario plant, the Toronto Transit Commission says its major contract with the manufacturer won't be impacted.

3. Eye infection: A local newspaper reporter in Britain is warning others not to wear contact lenses while showering, after a water-borne organism rendered him blind in one eye.

4. Chateau Laurier: Ottawa city council has voted to give the initial go-ahead to proposed additions to the iconic Hotel Chateau Laurier, despite critics arguing it would ruin the capital's skyline.

5. Calgary Stampede: Calgary Stampede's annual pancake breakfast only produced a single bag of trash after organizers opted for compostable plates, cutlery and cups made from corn.

One more thing…

New car: A Colorado physicist and his son are building a 3D-printed full-size lookalike of the Lamborghini Aventador, a US$400,000 supercar similar in appearance to the Batmobile.