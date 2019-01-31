

CTVNews.ca Staff





Another Canadian diplomat has fallen ill to a mysterious ailment in Havana, Cuba, prompting the Canada government to reconsidering its diplomatic presence in the country. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in Cuba: The Cuban government is criticizing Canada's decision to cut its embassy staff in half after a 14th Canadian became sick with an unexplained illness in Havana.

2. Nanaimo votes: The NDP has won a crucial provincial byelection in British Columbia that allows Premier John Horgan's minority government to maintain its grip on power.

3. 'They are wrong!': U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.

4. Putin petition: The government has rejected a Conservative MP's call to declare Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and refer him to The Hague-based International Criminal Court.

5. Mental wellbeing: Bell Let's Talk Day raised more than $7.2 million for mental health initiatives this year with celebrities, including Celine Dion and Ellen DeGeneres, taking to social media to help end the stigma.

One more thing…

Deep freeze: With temperatures in this country dipping to dangerously cold levels, Canadians are being urged to wear proper clothing and stay inside as much as possible to avoid frostbite.