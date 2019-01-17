

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman who was blocked from visiting her ailing father in China last week has again been barred by Chinese officials, this time at a Beijing airport as she tried to fly home. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian detained: Ti-Anna Wang has been detained in China for a second time while trying to make a connecting flight to Toronto from Beijing, after previously being denied entry to see her father.

2. Global tensions: The United States has backed Canada's claim that the death sentence awarded to Robert Schellenberg is "politically motivated," while China says the Canadian government is being soft on drug crime.

3. Racial remarks: The Liberal candidate running in the Burnaby South byelection against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has stepped down after making a racially tinged comment about her opponent.

4. Marijuana use: A new study suggests that even small amounts of cannabis use as a teenager -- just one or two joints before the age of 15 -- may be associated with significant changes in brain development.

5. Giving back: A Buddhist poker player from Halifax who won US$671,240 from finishing third in a tournament in the Bahamas says he is planning to give his profits to charity.

One more thing...

Careful cash: A Toronto-area man is warning people to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills after he unknowingly accepted 63 fake $20 bills as payment for an iPhone.