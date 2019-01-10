

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hereditary leaders of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation have reached a tentative deal with RCMP but protests continue after police made several arrests at pipeline blockade in northern B.C. earlier this week. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Conflicting views: Protesters on both sides of the pipeline debate directed their frustrations at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday in Kamloops, B.C. at a town hall full of interruptions.

2. Byelections called: The NDP's previous leader Tom Mulcair says the new one, Jagmeet Singh, would have a tough time staying on as party leader if he loses the upcoming byelection.

3. Asylum seeker: CTV News has learned that Canadian authorities are open to taking in Saudi refugee Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who barricaded herself in a hotel room after fleeing her family and renouncing Islam.

4. Ad campaign: A $300,000 advertisement from the Canada Pension Plan has landed some prime-time slots on Canadian television but has critics calling it a waste of taxpayer money.

5. Mental health: A Canadian study has found women with complications after pelvic mesh implants are at increased risk of depression, self-harm and even suicide.

One more thing...

Online petition: A Lethbridge, Alta., police officer is in hot water after a video appears to show the officer repeatedly running over and killing a deer with his patrol vehicle.