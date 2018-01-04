

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. father has been charged with double murder, a Canadian theatre artistic director is facing serious allegations, and a subway station art installation is rejected in Toronto. Plus, a very thankful moose.

1. Father charged: Andrew Berry, 43, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two girls were found dead on Christmas Day in Oak Bay, B.C.

2. Harassment claims: The co-founder of Toronto theatre company Soulpepper is facing lawsuits from four actresses who allege sexual misconduct including exposing himself and groping.

3. Bomb cyclone: A weather event being called a “bomb cyclone” is brewing in the Atlantic Ocean, and it threatens to dump more snow on Atlantic Canada.

4. Prosthetics charity: A British charity called Legs4Africa is collecting and refurbishing discarded prosthetic limbs, sending them to grateful amputees in Africa.

5. Art rejected: The Toronto Transit Commission pulled a public art installation that would have allowed users to spell out words on giant screens in a subway station.

And one more thing...

Fashion with a cause

Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan and Mary J. Blige are among the women who say they will dress in black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, to send a message about sexual misconduct.