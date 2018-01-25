

CTVNews.ca Staff





Patrick Brown has resigned as Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader, plus a new study reveals northern Australia might have once been a part of Canada.

1. Resignation: Patrick Brown has resigned as Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader after serious allegations of sexual misconduct from two women who spoke to CTV News. Brown has denied the allegations.

2. PMJT meeting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed a meeting he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaving Canadian journalists confused about why they weren't informed about the meeting.

3. Flu concerns: New Canadian research is revealing how dangerous the flu can be, discovering the illness raises the chances of a heart attack by six times during the first week.

4. Once connected? New research from Australia's Curtin University reveals that northern Australia may have once been a part of Canada, roughly 1.7 billion years ago.

5. New truck: An Ottawa valley farmer says his freedom has been restored after receiving a new specially equipped pickup truck. Ken Paul lost his arms and one of his feet in two farming accidents.