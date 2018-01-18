

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. Supreme Court judge has struck down a federal law allowing indefinite solitary confinement; plus the effectiveness of a commonly prescribed drug to treat nausea and vomiting in pregnancy women is being questioned.

1. Ethics reforms: The new ethics commissioner says he intends to follow in his predecessor's footsteps when it comes to advocating for improvements to the federal Conflict of Interest act.

2. Indefinite solitary confinement: A B.C. Supreme Court judge has struck down a federal law allowing indefinite solitary confinement, saying it puts them at a significant risk of psychological harm and suicide.

3. Drug questioned: Dicletin, a common drug prescribed to treat nausea and vomiting in pregnant women is not effective, according to a new paper that analyzed previously unpublished information about an old clinical trial.

4. Wrong body: A Nova Scotia family is speaking out after they went to a local funeral home for a relative's funeral, only to be presented with the bodies of two other women, and then told their loved one had been accidentally cremated.

5. Young painter: A four-year-old New Brunswick boy is selling paintings for as much as $2,000 at his own exhibit, with one art expert saying he could be the youngest Canadian to have his own exhibition.