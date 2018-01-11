

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a CTV News exclusive, a report from the Canadian Armed Forces reveals a lack of confidence in the military justice system. Plus the former conflict and ethics commissioner speaks out about her report into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

1. CTV exclusive: The military justice system, operated by the Canadian Armed Forces, is where troops are supposed to find justice, but an internal report obtained exclusively by CTV News reveals a lack of confidence that extends to the highest levels.

2. Jamaica deaths: An elderly Winnipeg couple has been found dead in Jamaica, with local police investigating their deaths as murder.

3. Ethics czar speaks: Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson is speaking out about her report on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Dawson says she believes her report has had an impact and shows that the ethics act could use amending.

4. Food bank theft: Volunteers at a Bradford food bank are slamming those responsible for stealing more than 18 kilograms of ground beef, three turkeys and two hams missing from their freezer over the holidays, leaving concerns about how more than two dozen families in need will be fed.

5. Cancer victim dies: A Newfoundland woman has died two months after winning a $1.5-million lottery. Diane Bishop died Tuesday at the age of 51, but before she died, she said the money she won would go to help her kids.