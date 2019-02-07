

CTVNews.ca Staff





After another Canadian diplomat became sick with an unknown illness last month in Cuba, some diplomats who were based in Havana are suing the federal government in a case that alleges mishandling of their mysterious health issues. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Havana Syndrome: A group of Canadian diplomats are suing the federal government for $28 million in connection with its handling of their mysterious health issues while they were working in Cuba.

2. NDP MP: Paul Dewar, a teacher and union leader from Ottawa who became the New Democratic Party's foreign-affairs critic, has died after a brief battle with brain cancer.

3. Oil cutting: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians about olive oil fraud after a bad harvest in southern Europe has brought the quality of olive oil into question.

4. New work: Local officials in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. who say the city is looking to fill hundreds of jobs are eyeing the residents of Oshawa, where 2,600 GM workers are expected to lose their jobs.

5. Voicemail clues: A distressed man was found and taken to hospital after a family in New Brunswick received several unsettling phone calls and took action.

One more thing...

Boozy brunch: One restaurant owner in Toronto says Ontario should allow restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 9 a.m., to match when sales start at retail stores.