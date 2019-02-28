

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testified before the House Justice Committee that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer swiftly called on Trudeau to resign in response to Wilson-Raybould's testimony, but the prime minister maintains that he and his staff did not act inappropriately.

2. Hanoi summit: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un abruptly cut short their second nuclear summit on Thursday without reaching an agreement.

3. Global tensions: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is urging India and Pakistan to "exercise maximum restraint" while Air Canada has suspended service to India as tensions over the disputed Kashmir region rise.

4. Trump's lawyer: U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen declared under oath that Trump lied about his business interests in Russia, calling him a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."

5. Meth bust: Ont. police say they have busted an alleged drug smuggling operation where methamphetamine was being hidden in new cars built in Mexico and then transported by rail to Canada.

One more thing…

Animal welfare: An Ontario woman says she regrets unwittingly surrendering her puppy to an animal rescue agency after she brought it in for an emergency procedure she couldn't afford.