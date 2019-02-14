

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a CTV News exclusive, dozens of Canadians are accusing an Ontario-based company of scamming them for hundreds of thousands of dollars after the tiny homes they were promised were partially completed or not delivered at all. Here's what else you need to know to start your day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin probe: The House of Commons' Liberal majority shut down opposition calls for former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify in its probe into the SNC-Lavalin case.

2. Modular housing: Green Terra Homes filed for bankruptcy earlier this year leaving many customers with unlivable or partially completed homes, while others received no homes at all.

3. Mystery meat: A federally funded study has found that 14 per cent of sausages sold in grocery stores in several provinces contain meat not declared on the label, including sheep and horse.

4. Chair-tossing incident: The lawyer of a Toronto resident Marcella Zoia who was released on bail after throwing chairs and other objects off a condo balcony says she is "embarrassed by what happened."

5. Lucky lady: A woman in Newfoundland appears to have a knack for snagging prizes, having won at least one contest a month for the last year.

One more thing...

Black panther: A British photographer got the surprise of a lifetime when he managed to snap rare photos of a black leopard in Africa -- the only high-quality photos taken in over a hundred years.