

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News visits the Demilitarized Zone between South Korea and North Korea, the deadline for another U.S. government shutdown looms, a 50-car pileup in Montreal, and “Do-it-yourself” caskets hit the market in New Brunswick.

1. CTV News visits the DMZ: CTV News visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where they spoke to Rob Watt, a Canadian soldier in charge of maintaining the armistice between South Korea and North Korea, about his unusual job.

2. Congress looks to avoid shutdown: The U.S. Senate will vote on Thursday to avoid a second government shutdown in a month.

3. 50-vehicle pileup in Montreal: At least one person is dead and 15 others injured after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles on a snowy stretch of highway leading into Montreal brought traffic to a standstill.

4. Tesla knocked back to Earth: The day after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted his Tesla Roadster into space, Tesla Inc. posted a record quarterly net loss of US$675 million in the fourth quarter.

5. DIY caskets: A New Brunswick woodworker has begun selling a “do-it-yourself” casket kit that can be easily assembled and shipped anywhere a delivery truck can travel.