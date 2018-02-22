

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to find out how a Canadian Sikh, convicted in 1986 of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister, was photographed alongside Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Plus, there was medal heartbreak for the Canadian women's hockey team.

1. Extremist photographed: A Canadian Sikh convicted in 1986 of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister has been photographed this week attending an event with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife in India.

2. Medal heartbreak: The U.S. has won a gold medal in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years, edging Canada 3-2 in a shootout.

3. Missing: Rescue crews in southern Ontario are searching for a three-year-old boy who police say was ripped from his mother’s arms after a van was swept into a swollen river.

4. Chef flown out: Vancouver-based celebrity chef Vikram Vij, a vocal Liberal supporter, was flown to India on the government’s dime to cook for a group of top diplomats, CTV News has learned.

5. Roasting for a cause: An Alberta woman is using her startup coffee business to both cope with personal tragedy and help out first responders in her area.