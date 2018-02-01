

CTVNews.ca Staff





A teenager was shot in the head at a Quebec courthouse Wednesday, prompting an investigation by the province's independent investigations bureau. Plus, documents reveal that seven companies worked together to fix the price of bread in Canada.

1. Maniwaki shooting: An 18-year-old man was shot in the head at a Quebec courthouse after he was involved in a fight with a constable that was purportedly caught on video. Quebec's independent investigations bureau is examining the incident.

2. Officer disciplined: A Toronto police officer has filed a human rights complaint, saying she was unfairly disciplined for accusing a fellow officer of rampant sexual harassment.

3. Veterans’ suit: A group of disabled Canadian veterans will take their lawsuit over lifetime pensions to the Supreme Court of Canada, members of the Equitas veterans society announced Wednesday.

4. Price fixing: Documents revealed seven companies allegedly worked together to fix the price of bread for over a decade.

5. New treatment: One Ottawa father says ketamine, a pill probably best known as a party drug, has changed the life of his son – who suffered from depression. The drug is now offering new hope for patients with depression who find that nothing else works for them.