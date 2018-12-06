

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Prime Minister's Office says it has added a discussion on oil and gas at Friday's first ministers meeting after an earlier copy of the meeting's agenda made no mention of the industry. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. First ministers meeting: A previously released agenda for the first ministers meeting drew criticism from Alberta and Saskatchewan after not including talks on Canada’s energy sector and its workers.

2. Huawei arrest: Canadian authorities say they have arrested the chief financial officer of Huawei for possible extradition on suspicion of trying to evade U.S. sanctions on trade with Iran.

3. Canada terrorism: An attack on a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead in 2017 has pushed Canada up to its highest place ever on a global ranking of terrorist activity.

4. Cancer test: Researchers in Australia have developed a test that could one day detect different kinds of cancer in less than 10 minutes.

5. Woman’s intuition: A B.C. woman who believed she was being followed by a man during her walk home is using the unsettling experience to encourage others to look out for one another.

One more thing...

State funeral: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney delivered a heartfelt eulogy on Wednesday at the funeral for George H.W. Bush that sparked laughter and tears.