Another Canadian has been detained in China, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal officials do not believe the case is connected to the previous two detainments. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians detained: The third Canadian detained in China has been identified as Alberta teacher Sarah McIver. China confirmed Thursday that she was detained and questioned over a visa issue.

2. Road rally: Thousands of truckers joined a convoy near Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday for a rally urging action on the Trans Mountain pipeline to help the province's struggling oil industry.

3. Van life: Most of the nomadic Instagram families who have adopted the "van life" in converted cargo vans chase warm weather, but some in Canada have opted to stay for winter.

4. Jobs saved: A shuttered call centre company in Cape Breton, N.S. has been bought by an Iowa businessman for $1.5 million in a deal that will likely save hundreds of jobs.

5. Holiday lights: An Ontario man has been ordered by the federal government to cease operating his Christmas lights display after reports that his radio transmitter may have been interfering with aircraft signals.

One more thing...

Drug overdose: An Abbotsford, B.C., father who kicked his opioid addiction ended up losing his son to a fentanyl overdose. Now, he has advice for addicts: if you use, don't ever use alone.