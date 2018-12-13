

CTVNews.ca Staff





China confirms the detention of a second Canadian less than two weeks after a Huawei executive was arrested in Vancouver, and only days after a former Canadian diplomat was taken into custody. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. International dispute: Chinese authorities say they have detained a second man from Canada, entrepreneur Michael Spavor, on suspicion of "endangering national security."

2. Trump’s team: Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to conceal his boss' alleged sexual affairs.

3. Vancouver assault: Vancouver police are searching for a man who allegedly lured a six-year-old girl from a playground and sexually assaulted her before walking her back to school.

4. Tampon recall: U by Kotex Sleek tampons are being recalled in Canada and the United States after reports of the tampons coming apart and leaving pieces inside users' bodies.

5. Electrical impulses: A nine-year-old girl who was having up to 150 seizures a day is believed to be the first Canadian child to be treated with deep brain stimulation.

One more thing...

Google search: Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained to a congresswoman on Wednesday why images of U.S. President Trump turn up when you search 'idiot'.