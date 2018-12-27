

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec man stuck in Cuba following a deadly boating accident says he once again faces four years in prison, and U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to troops in Iraq. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Aggravated assault: A Calgary woman viciously assaulted by a former boyfriend is raising the alarm and hoping authorities can track him down after he did not return to his halfway house.

2. Quebecer in Cuba: A man stuck in Cuba after being involved in a boating accident that killed a fellow tourist in 2017 says he is once again facing four years in prison following a second trial.

3. Visiting troops: Donald Trump made his first presidential visit to U.S. troops in a troubled region, telling soldiers in Iraq that America "is respected again as a nation."

4. Migrant children: The deaths of two migrant children in just over two weeks have raised strong doubts about the ability of U.S. border authorities to care for the thousands of children and youth who try to enter the country.

5. Holiday emergency: A seven-year-old Ontario boy made headlines across the country after he called 911 to report his parents for giving him snow pants as a Christmas gift.

One more thing…

Solo travel: An American man became the first person to cross Antarctica alone without any assistance, following a 54-day, 1,500-kilometre journey.