

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP say the massive manhunt for the B.C. murder suspects has come to an end with the discovery of two male bodies. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Manitoba manhunt: Manitoba RCMP said two bodies believed to be Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod have been found about a kilometre from where officers discovered items directly linked to the suspects.

2. Port Alberni reeling: The mayor of Port Alberni, the hometown of the B.C. murder suspects, said the town will "pull together" after the manhunt ended as the search for a motive continues.

3. U.S. mass shootings: Amnesty International has issued a travel advisory for the U.S. in the wake of two mass shootings where dozens of people were killed, urging people to exercise caution.

4. Alleged assault: A middle school principal in Hamilton has been charged with sexual assault after a female student reported an incident that allegedly occurred in the 2017 school year.

5. Cancer treatment: Canadian research that led to the discovery of NTRK gene fusion -- a rare kind of gene mutation -- has led to a first-of-its kind cancer treatment approved by Health Canada.

One more thing…

Smaller kitchens: A Halifax researcher says that Canada is in the midst of the "shrinking kitchen" phenomenon where increasingly smaller rental properties are leading to spaces not including stoves.