A fatal boat crash in Ontario involving a vessel that reality star and one-time Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary was aboard is drawing attention to boat safety. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Boat crash: A second person has died following a crash on Ontario's Lake Joseph involving two boats, one of which 'Shark Tank' star and businessman Kevin O'Leary was aboard.

2. Canadian Armed Forces: The Canadian military reservist accused of having connections to a neo-Nazi group has been reported missing after being relieved of his army duties.

3. Brexit: The Queen has approved British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend parliament, giving his political opponents even less time to block a no-deal Brexit by the Oct. 31 withdrawal deadline.

4. Team Give'r: Friends and family are mourning former Amazing Race Canada contestant Kenneth McAlpine, who died in what appears to have been a fall from a B.C. mountain peak.

5. Healing with kombucha: A small-batch kombucha brewery in Ottawa is working to change the stigma around addiction by hiring volunteers and staff who have all been touched by substance abuse.

Eco-activism: Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City after a two-week, trans-Atlantic trip on a zero-carbon sailboat to attend the UN climate summits.