

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada's ethics commissioner says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated rules with the SNC-Lavalin affair in a scathing report released less than 70 days before the federal election. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ethics report: Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal by seeking to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould.

2. Global recession: The main stock indexes in Canada and the U.S. suffered their worst day of the year on Wednesday, and economic analysts are worried that a global recession could be around the corner.

3. House explosion: Police say they have arrested one person after a vehicle drove into a residence in London, Ont., causing an explosion that damaged at least seven homes.

4. Miracle Mineral Solution: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against a "miracle" product it says falsely claims to cure a variety of serious ailments including autism, cancer and hepatitis.

5. Library books: A picture of a receipt from a public library that displays the amount of money patrons save by borrowing instead of buying books has gone viral after one reader revealed he's saved more than US$7,000.

One more thing…

Act of kindness: A former child refugee from Iraq who posted an online callout to track down an aid worker who gave her a bike when she was 5-years-old has found and met the man.