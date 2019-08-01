

CTVNews.ca Staff





After scouring 11,000 square kilometres of northern Manitoba wilderness with police dogs, drones and a military plane, the RCMP is winding down the search for two murder suspects. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wettlaufer inquiry: A public inquiry has concluded that if Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer hadn't confessed to injecting eight of her patients with lethal levels of insulin, she wouldn't have been caught.

2. B.C. murder suspects: As the search for two fugitives wanted in connection with three murders stretches into a second week, a famous tracker doesn't even know what RCMP should do next to find them.

3. Drug shortages: Canadian pharmacists fear new changes to medication-purchasing regulations in the U.S. will lead to further drug shortages north of the border.

4. Capital One hack: Canada's privacy commissioner is launching an investigation into the massive Capital One data breach that exposed the personal data of roughly six million Canadians.

5. Plastic bag ban: Shoppers at Sobeys grocery stores will soon need to bring their own totes or use paper bags to take purchases home as the chain moves to phase out plastic bags by February 2020.

One more thing…

Hidden diamond: It's a case of finders keepers for a vacationing teacher who found a 2.12-carat diamond at an Arkansas state park, the largest such gem uncovered there this year.