

CTVNews.ca Staff





MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott have new seats among other Independents in the House of Commons, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to defend his feminist credentials against a silent protest from dozens of politically-engaged young women. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin case: Former Liberal MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they are "disappointed" for being ousted from the Liberal caucus for speaking the "truth" and are contemplating their political futures.

2. Parliament protest: Young women acting as MPs on Wednesday as part of the "Daughters of the Vote" event protested Trudeau's ejection of Jody Wilson-Raybould from caucus as a blow to Indigenous people.

3. Moncton Hospital: As the RCMP investigate the suspected misuse of oxytocin to induce labour without consent at a Moncton hospital, questions are being raised over the drug's safe handling and storage.

4. Border closure: If U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threats to close the country's border with Mexico, a trade expert says Canada will feel the economic effects immediately.

5. Brunei law: A Canadian traveller has been refunded for a flight to Brunei after he learned new Islamic laws in the Southeast Asian nation permit stoning offenders to death for gay sex and adultery.

One more thing…

Old King Bistro: The owners of an Ontario restaurant say they are still reeling from the unexpected shout out they received when their business was featured on the popular trivia show 'Jeopardy!'