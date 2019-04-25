

CTVNews.ca Staff





Unforgiving floodwaters are spreading fast and taking over new territory across eastern Canada as more homes are being evacuated. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Flood waters: A town located in the heart of Ontario's cottage country has declared a state of emergency due to rising water levels as widespread flooding continues in parts of Quebec and New Brunswick.

2. Carbon tax: In an interview with CTV's Power Play, the incoming premier of Prince Edward Island says he does not plan to join the court challenges of the federal carbon tax launched by other conservative premiers.

3. Sri Lanka explosions: As new details emerge about the suicide bombers, Sri Lanka's president has taken action by firing his defence secretary, banning drones and continuing controlled detonations of suspicious items.

4. Indigenous rights: Jody Wilson-Raybould is slamming the federal government she was once a part of for making "incremental" progress on the Indigenous justice file and its promise to "decolonialize" Canadian laws.

5. Anesthesiologist shortage: Expecting mothers in Nova Scotia are sounding alarm bells after a local hospital issued notice that women in labour may be turned away due to a shortage of anesthesiologists.

One more thing…

Pork prices: Bacon and pork product prices in Canada and across the world are expected to spike as a result of the swine fever outbreak in China, experts warn.