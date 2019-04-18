

CTVNews.ca Staff





After nearly two years of waiting, the U.S. Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. After the long weekend, '5 Things' will return on Monday morning.

1. Alberta election: Jason Kenney's UCP majority win has put another province at odds with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's progressive agenda, as the premier-designate vows to repeal the carbon tax and push for pipeline construction.

2. Denuclearization talks: North Korea says it has test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon" in the first such test since failed nuclear talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

3. Money transfers: Filipinos in Canada transferred more money -- a whopping $1.2 billion -- to friends and family living abroad than any other group in 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

4. Love letters: A demolition crew working in Winnipeg's Paris Building has uncovered a pile of century-old love letters from a First World War soldier based in Halifax.

5. Alex Trebek: On the final day of taping for the 35th season of "Jeopardy!," Canadian host Alex Trebek pledged to return for another year following his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

One more thing…

Coffee study: People swear they can't function or wake up without drinking their morning cup of joe, but new research says coffee drinkers can feel a caffeine buzz simply from smelling or seeing the drink.