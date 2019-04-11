

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in London say they have arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy on a court warrant dating back to 2012. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Political fundraising: Liberal MPs are calling on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to cancel a Greater Toronto Area candidate's $250-a-ticket fundraising event billed as a discussion of "the business of healthcare."

2. Alberta election: Less than a week before Albertans are set to vote in their provincial election, voter fraud allegations are being levelled against UCP Leader Jason Kenney over his party's 2017 leadership race.

3. Measles outbreak: A Canadian cancer survivor is condemning anti-vaxxers after she contracted measles. Despite having the vaccine, she caught it because her immune system was weakened from past cancer operations.

4. Missing girl: Police in Calgary are calling on the local Iraqi community to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of a girl who is believed to have been abducted by her father.

5. Royal Baby: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have decided to keep plans around their baby's arrival private, Kensington Palace officials said in a statement.

One more thing…

Ethiopian Airlines: A Toronto man is sharing his story after losing his wife, three young children and mother-in-law when a plane crashed six minutes after taking off in Ethiopia last month.