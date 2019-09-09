

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hurricane Dorian slammed the Maritimes this weekend, leaving parts of Atlantic Canada damaged and without power. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hurricane Dorian: Emergency crews are working to restore power to the nearly half a million residents across the Maritimes in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. There had been no reports of serious injuries, but many reports of damage.

2. Health data: A new investigation by the podcast 'Attention Control with Kevin Newman' looks into what appears to be a major ongoing data breach exposing names and medical conditions of patients in the Vancouver area.

3. Dorian victim: The mother of a Canadian citizen killed when Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas is asking the federal government for help in bringing her daughter's body back to Canada.

4. Bianca Andreescu: Ontario teen Bianca Andreescu has made history as the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title after beating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. Here's what you need to know about the newest tennis champion.

5. Capturing carbon: A B.C. company is working to help clean up the planet and slow climate change with massive fans that suck carbon dioxide from the air so it can be reused as fuel.

One more thing…

Lost treasures: A Manitoba man with a knack for hunting treasure with metal detectors has turned his hobby into profit with a lost jewelry recovery business.