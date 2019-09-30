

Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Liberal Party platform: The Liberal party has released its 2019 platform and it includes promises of billions in new spending for students, families, and the environment, while targeting corporations and the wealthy to help pay for them.

2. Climate refugees: Green party Leader Elizabeth May says if she were to be elected, she would welcome the arrival of tens of thousands of new refugees to Canada -- who may soon be forced to leave their homeland because of climate change.

3. Canadian paraglider dies: Global Affairs has confirmed that a Canadian man has died in a parachuting accident in Tanzania while taking part in a paragliding event off of Mount Kilimanjaro.

4. Break-ins: Winnipeg police are testing a new pilot project this fall in which victims of a break-in can connect with officers through video chat apps to give a virtual tour of the damage to their home.

5. Stat holiday: If Canadians weren't in the middle of an election campaign, then we might be taking today off work and school to reflect on one of the many injustices done to Indigenous people.

Adventure cat: Step aside lazy felines, Alberta resident Michelle Gagnon has trained her cat Bodhi to paddleboard, swim and join her on hikes in the Canadian Rockies.