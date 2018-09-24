

1. Food insecurity: A country where millions of people are already starving could run out of food in as little as two months if a key port is shut down, according to aid workers in Yemen.

2. Language rallies: Hundreds of people held rallies across Canada this weekend, calling on the federal government to include sign languages among Canada’s official national languages.

3. Twin twisters: Residents of the Ottawa-Gatineau region are facing widespread power outages and school closures after two tornadoes struck on Friday.

4. Vote splitting: New Brunswick voters head to the polls today, in a provincial election that appears to be a tight race between the incumbent Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives.

5. Maternal marijuana: According to new research, children of mothers who used pot when they were children are more likely to start using cannabis earlier than their peers.