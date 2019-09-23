

Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau are each hoping to shore up support in Ontario as they focus today's federal campaign efforts on suburbs north of Toronto. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election 2019: In the wake of Justin Trudeau's blackface and brownface controversy, the Liberal leader has announced a tax break and cuts to cellphone bills should his party remain in power.

2. Thomas Cook: Longtime British tour company Thomas Cook has collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding, leaving tens of thousands of travellers -- including some Canadians -- stranded abroad.

3. Salmon fishing: A warmer than average climate in B.C. has drastically affected the salmon run this year and advocates are asking the federal government to step in and help the struggling industry.

4. Passenger rights: An Edmonton couple who missed the first day of their honeymoon due to a WestJet flight change has received $1,800 in compensation under the new passenger bill of rights.

5. Traffic stop: WWE Wrestling superstar Lacey Evans has proclaimed that "Canada is terrible" after being handed a speeding ticket in Alberta.

One more thing…

Paralyzed author: Paralyzed author Dr. Jeff Sutherland writes about surviving loss and grief in his memoir "Still Life," which he wrote entirely using his eyes and a special computer device.