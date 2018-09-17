

CTVNews.ca Staff





There is an Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl who RCMP say was abducted outside a strip mall in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday. Plus, Canada’s ban on artificial trans fats comes into effect this week.

1. Missing girl: An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for a six-year-old Saskatchewan girl who RCMP say was in the back of her family's SUV when it was stolen outside a strip mall.

2. Hurricane Florence: Officials plan to airlift food and water into a North Carolina city that was cut off from road access by Florence's floodwaters.

3. Confidential documents: Ottawa police are investigating after documents containing names, phone numbers and statements from witnesses in a suspicious death investigation were released in an email.

4. Dog attack: Alberta police say a woman died after trying to stop her dog from attacking a toddler before the boxer-pitbull cross turned on her.

5. Trans fat ban: Canada’s ban on artificial trans fats comes into effect this week, prohibiting the addition of partially hydrogenated oils to packaged foods and foods sold in restaurants.