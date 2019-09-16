

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservatives announced a tax cut for the lowest income bracket of Canadians. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Saudi oil attack: Can a drone attack on the world's largest oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia have serious repercussions for gas prices in Canada?

2. Parliament blunder: A second Calgary man by security was told to remove his "I love oil and gas" shirt during a visit to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

3. Election 2019: People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier will run without a climate change policy, saying there's "no climate change emergency in this country" in an interview with CTV's Question Period.

4. Shooting suspects: Peel Regional Police are looking for seven suspects considered armed and dangerous following a shooting that left a 17 year old dead and five others injured in Mississauga, Ont.

5. No joke: When a New Zealand comedian received a serious email from his boss calling for a meeting, he decided to bring an emotional support clown to spice things up.

One more thing…

Baby fever: To the delight of Royal fans, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marked Prince Harry's 35th birthday with a social media tribute, which included a new photo of their son Archie.