

CTVNews.ca Staff





All six federal party leaders are in the national capital today for an English-language debate that could shake up the election campaign. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election 2019: Ahead of the first English-language debate, strategists and political insiders with the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP are weighing in on what their respective leaders need to do for a strong showing.

2. Canadians abroad: Former New Democratic Party leader Ed Broadbent has taken up the cause of Canadian women and children being held under horrific conditions in Syrian detention camps who have little hope of returning home.

3. Trump impeachment: House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine may have fresh information to work with after a new whistleblower stepped forward.

4. Police numbers: The number of police officers in Canada has fallen to its lowest level since 2009, despite an increase in crime, while women now make up a record 22 per cent of all sworn officers.

5. Cheeky ad: The slow-motion, sweeping close-ups shots of an NHL star's "hockey butt" as he squats his way through an ad for fitted dress pants has gone viral.

One more thing…

Dog genes: If you're fed up with your pet's personality, there may not be much you can do about it. A new study confirms that dog behaviours are largely based on the animals' genetic makeup.