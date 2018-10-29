

A Lion Air flight crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the European Union and the U.S. recently lifted bans on its airlines. Plus, a new study looks at human drivers’ choices to better program driverless vehicles.

1. Plane crash: Indonesia's disaster agency says a Lion Air Boeing 737 with 189 passengers and crew crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta Sunday night. Divers are still trying to locate the wreckage.

2. Synagogue victims: Former Toronto resident Joyce Fienberg was among the 11 people killed when authorities say a gunman expressing hatred of Jews opened fire on worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The suspected gunman is due in court Monday.

3. Priced out: Unable to afford buying or renting traditional homes, some Vancouver residents are taking to living in minivans or cars on city streets.

4. Pot stocks: Questions over the future of pot production have sparked up after shares in some of the biggest cannabis companies dropped more than 20 per cent only a week after legalization.

5. Trolley problem: A new study on driverless cars and moral decision-making asked participants which types of people or animals should be struck over others during unavoidable collisions.

Money Monday: The collectibles market can be fraught with high price tags and even higher emotions, but experts say there are tens of thousands of dollars to be to made, if you're willing to part with high-value items like baseball cards, comics, coins, stamps and vintage film posters.