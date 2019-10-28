One of the world's most wanted terrorists has died after U.S. special operators cornered him during a raid in northern Syria. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. ISIS leader: U.S. President Donald Trump is claiming that the world is safer now that Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed, but many warn that the militant group has ambitions to regenerate yet again.

2. Winnipeg violence: A 14-year-old girl stabbed to death at a Halloween party was one of three people murdered in what Winnipeg police say was one of the city's deadliest weekends in years.

3. Primary care: Amid doctor shortages across the country, nurse practitioners have been filling in the health-care gap in many communities, helping to diagnose and treat patients who don't have access to a family physician.

4. Food waste: A Nunavut grocery store chain is apologizing to residents after partially thawed -- but potentially still edible -- food was dumped in a landfill, instead of being given to food banks or residents.

5. Heart transplant: A mother in Nova Scotia has heard her son's heartbeat for the first time since his death more than a year ago, via the transplant recipient of the organ.

One more thing…

Artwork auction: A painting by Pablo Picasso is coming to an auction in Toronto, where it is expected to fetch between eight and ten million dollars -- potentially the highest amount ever paid for an international work of art in Canada.